Toribash 5.65 - 20/01/24 Hotfix

Hi, this update fixes several bugs we've encountered in the initial Toribash 5.65 release:
- Fixed Market screen failing to open correctly when inventory hasn't been loaded or is empty
- Fixed a rare bug with item activation popup failing to load when attempting to activate a 3d item when its model info hasn't been loaded
- Fixed bug with "Back" navigation being broken when exiting empty set view
- Fixed bug with set selection window in Inventory failing to open properly when light ui mode is enabled
Changed files in this update