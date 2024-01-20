 Skip to content

Toribash update for 20 January 2024

Toribash 5.65 - 20/01/24 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 13226105 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, this update fixes several bugs we've encountered in the initial Toribash 5.65 release:

  • Fixed Market screen failing to open correctly when inventory hasn't been loaded or is empty
  • Fixed a rare bug with item activation popup failing to load when attempting to activate a 3d item when its model info hasn't been loaded
  • Fixed bug with "Back" navigation being broken when exiting empty set view
  • Fixed bug with set selection window in Inventory failing to open properly when light ui mode is enabled

Changed files in this update

Universal Depot 248571
  • Loading history…
