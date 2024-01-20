Game Update - Patch Notes

Parry Indication Adjustment: Addressed an issue causing incorrect display of parry indications during enemy attacks.

Enemy Response Fix: Resolved a bug where enemies occasionally failed to react to damage inflicted by the player.

Animation Enhancements: Refined and corrected the Finisher and Assassination animations for smoother gameplay.

Combat Music Trigger Correction: Updated the combat music to only initiate when the enemy detects the player.

Pause Screen Music Fix: Fixed an issue where combat music continued playing even when the game was paused.

Subtitle Toggle Functionality: Addressed a bug preventing the subtitle toggle from functioning correctly at times.

Save File Deletion Improvement: Enhanced the logic for more efficient and stable save file deletion.