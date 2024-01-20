Game Update - Patch Notes
Parry Indication Adjustment: Addressed an issue causing incorrect display of parry indications during enemy attacks.
Enemy Response Fix: Resolved a bug where enemies occasionally failed to react to damage inflicted by the player.
Animation Enhancements: Refined and corrected the Finisher and Assassination animations for smoother gameplay.
Combat Music Trigger Correction: Updated the combat music to only initiate when the enemy detects the player.
Pause Screen Music Fix: Fixed an issue where combat music continued playing even when the game was paused.
Subtitle Toggle Functionality: Addressed a bug preventing the subtitle toggle from functioning correctly at times.
Save File Deletion Improvement: Enhanced the logic for more efficient and stable save file deletion.
SFX and FX Playback Correction: Addressed a bug where sound effects (SFX) and visual effects (FX) sometimes did not activate during parrying and blocking attacks.
