Unsung Empires: The Cholas update for 20 January 2024

Patch 1.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game Update - Patch Notes

  1. Parry Indication Adjustment: Addressed an issue causing incorrect display of parry indications during enemy attacks.

  2. Enemy Response Fix: Resolved a bug where enemies occasionally failed to react to damage inflicted by the player.

  3. Animation Enhancements: Refined and corrected the Finisher and Assassination animations for smoother gameplay.

  4. Combat Music Trigger Correction: Updated the combat music to only initiate when the enemy detects the player.

  5. Pause Screen Music Fix: Fixed an issue where combat music continued playing even when the game was paused.

  6. Subtitle Toggle Functionality: Addressed a bug preventing the subtitle toggle from functioning correctly at times.

  7. Save File Deletion Improvement: Enhanced the logic for more efficient and stable save file deletion.

  8. SFX and FX Playback Correction: Addressed a bug where sound effects (SFX) and visual effects (FX) sometimes did not activate during parrying and blocking attacks.

