Zeta Leporis RTS Playtest update for 20 January 2024

Zeta Leporis RTS updated to v.0.2.28.2024

Build 13226017 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Eliminates some nasty bugs new and old, displays information more and better.

Changelog:

-Fixed a crash apparently caused by the compiler not updating a change to code properly.

-Unit caps are no longer decreased without having first being increased when resource collectors under construction are destroyed.

-Fixed a bug causing the game to show the wrong player's stats and starting position when starting a single player game with a blank profile file.

-Increased the opacity of HUD elements and darkened the text to make it easier to read.

-Added displayed info for displayed units.

