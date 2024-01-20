Zeta Leporis RTS updated to v.0.2.28.2024

Eliminates some nasty bugs new and old, displays information more and better.
Changelog:
-Fixed a crash apparently caused by the compiler not updating a change to code properly.
-Unit caps are no longer decreased without having first being increased when resource collectors under construction are destroyed.
-Fixed a bug causing the game to show the wrong player's stats and starting position when starting a single player game with a blank profile file.
-Increased the opacity of HUD elements and darkened the text to make it easier to read.
-Added displayed info for displayed units.
