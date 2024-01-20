Zeta Leporis RTS updated to v.0.2.28.2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13226017 · Last edited 20 January 2024 – 08:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Eliminates some nasty bugs new and old, displays information more and better.

Changelog:

-Fixed a crash apparently caused by the compiler not updating a change to code properly.

-Unit caps are no longer decreased without having first being increased when resource collectors under construction are destroyed.

-Fixed a bug causing the game to show the wrong player's stats and starting position when starting a single player game with a blank profile file.

-Increased the opacity of HUD elements and darkened the text to make it easier to read.

-Added displayed info for displayed units.