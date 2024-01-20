2024/1/20 UPDATE ver 0.0.5

New Feature!
Penpen Arena is online!!
This is a local 1 versus 1 game mode. For the first update, there are 5 minigames:
Five in a Row
Rbilliard
Board Ball
Tank Battle
Cannon Arena
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
