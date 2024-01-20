 Skip to content

于垂花门后 update for 20 January 2024

2024/1/20 UPDATE ver 0.0.5

Last edited by Wendy

New Feature!
Penpen Arena is online!!

This is a local 1 versus 1 game mode. For the first update, there are 5 minigames:

Five in a Row
Rbilliard
Board Ball
Tank Battle
Cannon Arena

