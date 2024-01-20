Version a.12 Weapons and Bugfixes (1/20/2024)

(Zone) Added Mine. Mines can be destroyed by Grenades.

(Zone) Sandbags and Barbed wire can now be destroyed by Grenades.

(Zone) Fixed bug where player was able to shoot 1 random bullet on unspec/teleport in.

(Zone) Added ability to have multiple zones in-game

(Zone) Fixed areas reporting in for sub-zones

(Zone) Added Dropship area reporting

(Zone) Fixed custom multiplayer bug where the game was not reporting in correctly

(Zone) On game start, vehicles spawn in the correct position instead of at 0,0 and then LinearInterpolating to the start position

(Zone) Fixed collision layers for multiple objects.

(Zone) Health bar now switches to Vehicle Health when inside of a vehicle

(Zone) Fixed bug where game was crashing when spectating due to bad lookup of old team name.

(Zone) Fixed bug where player continues shooting after clicking in text box.

(Zone) Weapon numbers are now shown for weapons.

(Zone) APC now fires guns instead of rockets

(Zone) All vehicle turrets can now set their projectile type

(Zone) Added ability for vehicles to have multiple turrets. Vehicles can also determine whether all turrets fire at once or if they fire one at a time.

(Zone) Fixed rockets not triggering when hitting something.

(Zone) Fixed bug where Store dialog wasn’t clearing correctly.

(Zone/Server) Player models now determine their shoot point. Bullet positions are based off that shootpoint. This could potentially fix the bug where players were shooting themselves in the back.

(Zone/Server) Fixed bug where tank was shooting behind itself. Vehicles now set their shoot point instead of the model and that is pulled to determine where the bullet should fire out of.

(Zone/Server) Added Grenade

(Zone/Server) Server now controls the vehicle iteration #, which makes sure that when a vehicle is destroyed and is reset to its new position/health, a player with a non-updated version of the vehicle can’t control it.

(Zone/Server) If a connection is lost between the servers and game, they’ll try to reconnect to each-other instead of just failing.

(Zone/Server) Server now sends IP and Port information for Store and Chat

(Zone/Server) Server now sends the zone scene key

(Zone/Server) Vehicle hit points are now controlled entirely by the server.

(Server) Vehicles now have a bulletproof property.

(Server) New game countdown timer now uses real seconds instead of fake seconds.

(Server) Fixed bug where custom teams were spawning at 0,0,0 instead of in the dropship.

(Store) Adjusted how store gets player username