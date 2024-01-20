🌟 CODEDOOR - Update 1.1 Now Live! 🌟

New Features
- Instruction Menu: Dive into the game with ease! We've added a new instruction menu that not only guides you through the controls but also gives you a glimpse into the exciting world of CODEDOOR.
Game Enhancements
- Advanced Locomotion System: Elevate your gameplay with the introduction of a metahuman with Advanced Locomotion System (ALS). Experience more realistic and fluid character movements as you navigate through the levels.
- Level Enhancements: We've given all levels a boost! Expect more refined and engaging gameplay in each stage.
Bug Fixes & Improvements
- Timer Fix: Say goodbye to endless loops. We've fixed the timer issue, so now the game will properly end when it's supposed to.
- Pause Functionality: Need a break? You can now pause the game, giving you control over your playtime.
- Game Flow Correction: We've squashed a pesky bug that incorrectly looped the last level back to the previous one. Now, finishing a level progresses the game as intended.
- Sound Improvements: We've fine-tuned the game's sound for a more immersive and enjoyable audio experience.
Changed files in this update