 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CODEDOOR update for 20 January 2024

🌟 CODEDOOR - Update 1.1 Now Live! 🌟

Share · View all patches · Build 13225824 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Instruction Menu: Dive into the game with ease! We've added a new instruction menu that not only guides you through the controls but also gives you a glimpse into the exciting world of CODEDOOR.

Game Enhancements

  • Advanced Locomotion System: Elevate your gameplay with the introduction of a metahuman with Advanced Locomotion System (ALS). Experience more realistic and fluid character movements as you navigate through the levels.
  • Level Enhancements: We've given all levels a boost! Expect more refined and engaging gameplay in each stage.

Bug Fixes & Improvements

  • Timer Fix: Say goodbye to endless loops. We've fixed the timer issue, so now the game will properly end when it's supposed to.
  • Pause Functionality: Need a break? You can now pause the game, giving you control over your playtime.
  • Game Flow Correction: We've squashed a pesky bug that incorrectly looped the last level back to the previous one. Now, finishing a level progresses the game as intended.
  • Sound Improvements: We've fine-tuned the game's sound for a more immersive and enjoyable audio experience.
Happy gaming, and we can't wait for you to dive into CODEDOOR Version 1.1!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2577321 Depot 2577321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link