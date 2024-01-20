Bug Fixes:
-Fixed background in fourth level.
-Lifts in fourth level now kill when getting stuck under it.
-Added more bullets to be able be active at same time.
Breach In Space update for 20 January 2024
VER 1.0.4c Patch
