沙漠花开 update for 20 January 2024

Gallery and achievement deBug patch

20 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gallery plugin Bug, due to the addition of 3 CG gallery points from 31 to 34, the old archive gallery unlock temporarily lost. The newly acquired gallery CG will not be lost, how to deal with it: Unlocking the lost gallery CG in the old archive will automatically unlock and recover when HE1 and HE2 are unlocked, and the same is true for TE.

