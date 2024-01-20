Beta 1.1.2
- Added the ability to lock items in the game. Locking an item will prevent the item from moving, rotating, resizing or performing hover animations.
- Added “Lock” and “Unlock” options to the Context Menu (Right Click Menu).
- Fixed “Training Item 023” (Yellow Rug) from spawning under the floor.
- Added “No Wall” Option to Catalog. Players can now remove trims and walls individually to leave only the floor. Wall items, ceiling items, and indoor/ outdoor items still operate the same.
- Fixed a bug resulting in items not populating when searching for them. We still have many tags to add behind the scenes to improve searching, this will be finished before the game is complete.
- Greatly improved the latency while dragging an item into the scene while having a catalog search active.
- Fixed a bug when typing the letter “C” (shortcut for open/close HUD) in the color selectors that was causing the HUD to open/ close.
- Removed wall item restrictions on toilets so that they behave as standard items.
