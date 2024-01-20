Early Acccess patch 1: Damage numbers, upgrade points

Patch Notes:
Upgrades:
Resetting upgrades no longer has a cost. The amount returned will always be 100% of total
General:
Added option for damage numbers
Added option to turn off HP HUD and show number only
Enemy turrets now have a red glow to differentiate them from ally turrets
Death animation and gameover screen are skippable
Mega upgrades:
Flat Damage: Tripled the potency
Double shot: Changed to salvo shot chance
Shield Stamina: Tripled potency
Minor Upgrades:
Duration: Doubled the potency
Cooldown: Doubled the potency
Damage %: Doubled the potency
Fire damage: Changed to flat damage
Bug Fixes
Eye beam graphic now adjusts based on height
Chargeup graphic now adjusts based on height
Changed files in this update