Early Acccess patch 1: Damage numbers, upgrade points

Build 13225588 · Last edited 20 January 2024 – 06:09:10 UTC

Patch Notes:

Upgrades:

Resetting upgrades no longer has a cost. The amount returned will always be 100% of total

General:

Added option for damage numbers

Added option to turn off HP HUD and show number only

Enemy turrets now have a red glow to differentiate them from ally turrets

Death animation and gameover screen are skippable

Mega upgrades:

Flat Damage: Tripled the potency

Double shot: Changed to salvo shot chance

Shield Stamina: Tripled potency

Minor Upgrades:

Duration: Doubled the potency

Cooldown: Doubled the potency

Damage %: Doubled the potency

Fire damage: Changed to flat damage

Bug Fixes

Eye beam graphic now adjusts based on height

Chargeup graphic now adjusts based on height