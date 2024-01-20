 Skip to content

LASERS update for 20 January 2024

v1.0.14

Patchnotes
  • Risky Rotations: Spaced Lasers where players could jump onto the top of rotating walls
  • Lanes: Adjusted the moving floor platforms
  • Crazy Columns: Added some lasers to prevent being pushed through the wall when moving at high velocities
  • You can no longer slip through the first "laser wall" on the Tutorial map
  • If you win a game, will see your Halo Rank progress again on the winner cutscene
  • Fix for an issue where incorrect skins were being shown on the character selector
  • Halos are now correctly awarded in single player for finishing levels
  • Fixes a bug where the clock warning sound would play when returning the Lobby
  • Updates the Crazy Columns level thumbnail image
  • When winning a game, the message displayed in the chat window shows +3 halos instead of +1

