- Risky Rotations: Spaced Lasers where players could jump onto the top of rotating walls
- Lanes: Adjusted the moving floor platforms
- Crazy Columns: Added some lasers to prevent being pushed through the wall when moving at high velocities
- You can no longer slip through the first "laser wall" on the Tutorial map
- If you win a game, will see your Halo Rank progress again on the winner cutscene
- Fix for an issue where incorrect skins were being shown on the character selector
- Halos are now correctly awarded in single player for finishing levels
- Fixes a bug where the clock warning sound would play when returning the Lobby
- Updates the Crazy Columns level thumbnail image
- When winning a game, the message displayed in the chat window shows +3 halos instead of +1
LASERS update for 20 January 2024
v1.0.14
Patchnotes via Steam Community
