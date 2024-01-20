Small Update v1.0.1471

[Optimization]

Added voices for replay of role in DataRoom

Added replay of musics in DataRoom

Added interface for replacing audio music with MOD

Endless mode allows for AI-controlled

Adjusted the clarity of some CG

Added display of smoking and alcohol quantity in the lounge

Adjusted the wording of some traditional Chinese texts

[Bug fix]

Fixed the issue of incorrect display of weapons after using melee weapon fusion

Fixed the issue of the machine body not displaying in Mecha Management interface in some cases

Fixed a bug where spraying weapons are affected by force field shields

Fixed the issue of ineffective acid tank in some cases

Fixed some text box adaptation issues in Japanese and English

Fixed the issue where some prop values could not be displayed correctly

Fixed a bug where infrastructure plans can be executed repeatedly

Fixed a bug with inaccurate peripheral enemy forecasts after 100 days in Endless Mode