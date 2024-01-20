Small Update v1.0.1471

[Optimization]
Added voices for replay of role in DataRoom
Added replay of musics in DataRoom
Added interface for replacing audio music with MOD
Endless mode allows for AI-controlled
Adjusted the clarity of some CG
Added display of smoking and alcohol quantity in the lounge
Adjusted the wording of some traditional Chinese texts
[Bug fix]
Fixed the issue of incorrect display of weapons after using melee weapon fusion
Fixed the issue of the machine body not displaying in Mecha Management interface in some cases
Fixed a bug where spraying weapons are affected by force field shields
Fixed the issue of ineffective acid tank in some cases
Fixed some text box adaptation issues in Japanese and English
Fixed the issue where some prop values could not be displayed correctly
Fixed a bug where infrastructure plans can be executed repeatedly
Fixed a bug with inaccurate peripheral enemy forecasts after 100 days in Endless Mode
