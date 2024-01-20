Update 05 is here, as always, we have created a video to show off all of the major features.
Here is the full list of changes:
CHANGED:
-
Korona bar model update
-
Korona bar landscape
-
Crossroad fence
-
Complete overhaul of the vehicles engine:
- Torque
- Steering
- Drifting
- Gearboxes
- Wheel friction
-
The cars automatic shifting logic will seeks to downshift in certain situations
ADDED:
- Added Korona bar fence
- Added Fartsville house fence
- Added Koko Jumbo motel fence
- Added Fartsville lake fence
- Added Magnus firecrackers
- Added New NPC Questgiver: Cluck Norris
- Added New NPC Esmeralda
- Added Cluckingham Auto Service to Cocksfield
- Added the ability to change the license plate
- Added TAXI building to Cocksfield
- Added a new driveable vehicle - KROM 80
- Added tire smoke and tire skid marks on all vehicles when drifting, braking and slipping
- Added item notification popups, when an item is added/removed from your inventory
FIXED:
- Nitro sound should now follow the car
- Nitro sound should now follow player
- Fishing Village small model fix
- Korona bar fixing lighting
Changed files in this update