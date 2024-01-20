 Skip to content

Turbo Chicken Simulator update for 20 January 2024

Update 05

Update 05

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 05 is here, as always, we have created a video to show off all of the major features.

Here is the full list of changes:

CHANGED:

  • Korona bar model update

  • Korona bar landscape

  • Crossroad fence

  • Complete overhaul of the vehicles engine:

    • Torque
    • Steering
    • Drifting
    • Gearboxes
    • Wheel friction

  • The cars automatic shifting logic will seeks to downshift in certain situations

ADDED:

  • Added Korona bar fence
  • Added Fartsville house fence
  • Added Koko Jumbo motel fence
  • Added Fartsville lake fence
  • Added Magnus firecrackers
  • Added New NPC Questgiver: Cluck Norris
  • Added New NPC Esmeralda
  • Added Cluckingham Auto Service to Cocksfield
  • Added the ability to change the license plate
  • Added TAXI building to Cocksfield
  • Added a new driveable vehicle - KROM 80
  • Added tire smoke and tire skid marks on all vehicles when drifting, braking and slipping
  • Added item notification popups, when an item is added/removed from your inventory

FIXED:

  • Nitro sound should now follow the car
  • Nitro sound should now follow player
  • Fishing Village small model fix
  • Korona bar fixing lighting

