Pixel Descent update for 20 January 2024

QOL Update (V0.94)

Build 13225523 · Last edited 20 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Relic descriptions can now be viewed in the pause menu.
  • Random relics can now be found in treasure rooms with a limit of 4 per run.
  • Items you pick up will now be collected while fading to the next floor.
  • Attacking while auto attack is active now suppresses your attacks.
  • Powerup bars now prioritize whichever is most important if more than one are active.
  • Fixed manastruck not working if the player didn't have enough MP.
  • HP and MP restoring cards are now replaced with gold cards if HP/MP is full.
  • Dragonfire can now ignite the Dwarf's alcohol.
  • Various other small tweaks/bug fixes.

