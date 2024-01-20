- Relic descriptions can now be viewed in the pause menu.
- Random relics can now be found in treasure rooms with a limit of 4 per run.
- Items you pick up will now be collected while fading to the next floor.
- Attacking while auto attack is active now suppresses your attacks.
- Powerup bars now prioritize whichever is most important if more than one are active.
- Fixed manastruck not working if the player didn't have enough MP.
- HP and MP restoring cards are now replaced with gold cards if HP/MP is full.
- Dragonfire can now ignite the Dwarf's alcohol.
- Various other small tweaks/bug fixes.
Pixel Descent update for 20 January 2024
QOL Update (V0.94)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
