Update v1.2.0

I made updates primarily focused on improving the comfort of gameplay.

=====

Anti-misunderstanding feature for shooting: Changed the specification so that shooting is not undone when capturing an empty area, preventing unintentional undo due to post-shooting mistakes.

In normal mode, it is now impossible to sleep if not yet captured. This is to prevent mistakes caused by forgetting to shoot.

Significantly reduced the volume of washing machine and refrigerator sounds (because they were annoying).

Changed the sound effects for capturing and undoing anomalies to make it clearer whether the capture was successful.

Lightened the smoothing of viewpoint rotation for brisk movement, adjusting to potentially reduce the risk of 3D motion sickness.

Enabled running even when the camera is raised to eliminate unnecessary realism.

Icon modifications

- Checkmark indicating captured

- Face icon indicating captured (for improved visibility)