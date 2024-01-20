Update v1.2.0

I made updates primarily focused on improving the comfort of gameplay.
=====
-
Anti-misunderstanding feature for shooting: Changed the specification so that shooting is not undone when capturing an empty area, preventing unintentional undo due to post-shooting mistakes.
-
In normal mode, it is now impossible to sleep if not yet captured. This is to prevent mistakes caused by forgetting to shoot.
-
Significantly reduced the volume of washing machine and refrigerator sounds (because they were annoying).
-
Changed the sound effects for capturing and undoing anomalies to make it clearer whether the capture was successful.
-
Lightened the smoothing of viewpoint rotation for brisk movement, adjusting to potentially reduce the risk of 3D motion sickness.
-
Enabled running even when the camera is raised to eliminate unnecessary realism.
-
Icon modifications
- Checkmark indicating captured
- Face icon indicating captured (for improved visibility)
-
Anomalies (spoiler alert)
- After-capture effects for ceiling light
- After-capture effects for kitchen knife
- Made visual changes for anomalies where only a certain sound changes; this is to address cases where players, if they had lowered the volume, might not notice the change.
Changed files in this update