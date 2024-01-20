 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

False Dream | 偽夢 update for 20 January 2024

Update v1.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 13225512 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I made updates primarily focused on improving the comfort of gameplay.

=====

  • Anti-misunderstanding feature for shooting: Changed the specification so that shooting is not undone when capturing an empty area, preventing unintentional undo due to post-shooting mistakes.

  • In normal mode, it is now impossible to sleep if not yet captured. This is to prevent mistakes caused by forgetting to shoot.

  • Significantly reduced the volume of washing machine and refrigerator sounds (because they were annoying).

  • Changed the sound effects for capturing and undoing anomalies to make it clearer whether the capture was successful.

  • Lightened the smoothing of viewpoint rotation for brisk movement, adjusting to potentially reduce the risk of 3D motion sickness.

  • Enabled running even when the camera is raised to eliminate unnecessary realism.

  • Icon modifications
    　- Checkmark indicating captured
    　- Face icon indicating captured (for improved visibility)

  • Anomalies (spoiler alert)
    　- After-capture effects for ceiling light
    　- After-capture effects for kitchen knife
    　- Made visual changes for anomalies where only a certain sound changes; this is to address cases where players, if they had lowered the volume, might not notice the change.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2753721 Depot 2753721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link