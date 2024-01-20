Automobilista 2 V1.5.5.2 Now LIve

The latest update brings another batch of physics & AI improvements along with further updates to both new and old content, including more tracks now supporting the new flag LED panel feature.

A minor but notable adjustment to the tire modelling of both modern slicks and wet treads has been fastracked with this release, sharpening up the feel of the tires that received the adjustment - these are listed in the changelog below. The changes have no major repercussions on user setups or overall performance of the cars.

On the AI front, adjustments to AI lateral movement rates, distances passing routines are triggered on and enabling of a function for AI in faster cars to "see" slower cars further up ahead have slightly further made line switches more flowing and also reduced hesitation both when passing for position as weel as dealing with lapped traffic. Further improvements on this area are already in the works. AI also improved for several tracks with a new batch of fast line redos.

MULTIPLAYER LOGS & REPORTS WELCOME!

On the Multiplayer front, users that experience showtopping reliability issues are now welcome to post their session log files in our forum to provide us with valuable info towards debugging these remaining

issues.

ANNOUNCEMENT

The AMS2 + Season Pass 2020-2022 Bundle has now been deactivated from the Steam store page - it has been replaced by the AMS2 All-Inclusive Bundle, which packs AMS2 & all DLC packages necessary to make it complete.

As we progress with new DLC releases, the Bundle will be updated accordingly - this way, new users have a single-click option to acquire all existing AMS2 items at any point in time without duplicating DLC purchases, while existing users get the option to complement their install with only the DLCs they might be missing.

V1.5.5.2 CHANGELOG

UI & HUD

Fixed Automatic Clutch input bind label being inconsistently named in different states

PHYSICS

Minor slick tread adjustments for LMDh, F-HiTech Gen2, F-V12, GT1, GTE, GT3 (both gens) GT4, G55 Cup, GT5, G40 Cup, StockV8 (all seasons), Super v8, LMDh, Cadillac DPi, P1 (both gens), Group C, F-Reiza, F-Ultimate Gen2, F-USA Gen1-3 & 2023 (speedway compound)

Minor wet tire tread adjustments for F-Classics, F-HiTechs, F-V12, F-V10s, F-Reiza, F-Ultimates, F-USAs, F-3, F-Inter, F-Trainers, LMDh, DPi, P1, P2, P3, P4, GTE, GT3, GT4 classes

Adjusted baseline pressure for GT3 Gen2 and LMDh to account for the removal of tire warming blankets (setup reset recommended)

LMDh: Slightly increased brake torque

Added medium compound option for F-HiTech Gen2

McLaren 720s Evo: Increased the max bumpstop/packer range to 4cm from 1cm

AI

Adjusted distance AI cars look ahead for slower lapped traffic & added new parameter for faster cars to see even further ahead

Slightly increased avoid ratios for AI in lower aggression ranges

AI line redos for Cascais, Fontana Speedway, Montreal Historic 1991, Le mans Bugatti, Kansai East & West

Further adjustments to AI rates for lateral movements & distance thresholds for passing routines to kick in

Increased fuel threshold for AI to decide to pit for fuel on a long track for Endurance cars (LMDh,

Cadillac DPi, P1 (both gens), GTE, GT3 (both gens)

Cadillac DPi, P1 (both gens), GTE, GT3 (both gens) Bumped up AI skill spread on ovals to the same level of main road course variants to minimise excessive pack racing on ovals

Adjusted AI tire wear degradation for all F-USA classes

AI calibration pass for GTE & LMdh, DPi, P1s, Super V8, F-V12

AI wet performance calibration pass for F-Classic Gen4, F-Hitech Gen1&2, F-V12, F-V10 Gen1&2, F-Reiza, F-Ultimate Gen1&2

TRACKS

Le Mans: Additional 3D marshals; Fixed visible gaps in the track near Porsche curve; Adjusted armco lod switching near Mulsanne: Added more of the remaining trackside objects; Adjusted an abnormal bump in the runoff near the Arnage exit curb; Fixed issue where tirewall objects might not be rendered in some external cameras; Adjusted track cameras in Bugatti layout to remove obscured views

Added LED flag panels to Kansai, Interlagos, Hockenheim & Monza

Fixed safety car parking location for Kansai & Hockenheim

Nurburgring 1971: Fixed the misalignment and added collision to the Continental Podium barriers in the paddock

Jerez 1988: Fixed body parts lod behavior on some 3D animated actors

VEHICLES