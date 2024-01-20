 Skip to content

Kebab Chefs! - Restaurant Simulator update for 20 January 2024

Hotfix 0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 13225397 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Doner cooker resets every day now instead getting decayed
  • Fixed issue where blackjack host draw over 17
  • Fixed issue where players can bet money than they actually have
  • Fixed issue in tutorial where mission stucks on adding kindling or coal
  • Fixed loading screen streching

Changed files in this update

