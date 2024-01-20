- Doner cooker resets every day now instead getting decayed
- Fixed issue where blackjack host draw over 17
- Fixed issue where players can bet money than they actually have
- Fixed issue in tutorial where mission stucks on adding kindling or coal
- Fixed loading screen streching
Kebab Chefs! - Restaurant Simulator update for 20 January 2024
Hotfix 0.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
