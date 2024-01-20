Update 44 - Character Customisation & Development Update

Hey all!

Before we get into the great stuff in this update, I want to talk a little about the development of SAELIG and what to expect going forward.

A few updates back I floated the idea of leaving Early Access, and I received a lot of support on this. Due to that, I have slowly been shifting gears towards more of a ‘release’ build. But what does that mean? It means I’m focusing less on new stuff, and more on quality of life, and enhancing the existing stuff. So going forward from here you may find updates will come along at a quicker rate, but will also be less feature packed than they previously have been.

Does this mean you’ll never get any new features? Absolutely not. I’ll happily work on new features if there is hot demand for it. Even after all the polish is applied and the game is fully ‘released’ I’ll continue to add new stuff and release updates as normal. But for the next while the focus is on polish, optimisation, and quality of life.

And now for this update!

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where you could not run in FP mode.

Fixed a lot of navigation bugs.

Fixed that bug where you were not able to build boats or harvest pearls at the fishing dock.

Fixed a bug where if you married someone, only one family would get score points.

Fixed a bug where heavily pregnant people would turn up to work.

Fixed some Hyrmenn bugs where they would glitch out and not do what was told.

Fixed a bug where the player character would break if they got sent to the pit while having a job.

Fixed a bug where people would come to work sick even if you told them not to.

Fixed a bug where skills would increase above 100, then drop down, then increase again.

Fixed several bugs relating to fishing and foraging with and without backpacks.

Fixed a variety of combat bugs.

Fixed a bug relating to the work positions when making porridge.

Fixed a bug where AI corrals would not change to another animal.

Fixed a bug where a character would not equip a weapon you gave them if you too had a weapon.

Fixed an issue where people could get stuck near beehives.

Fixed a bug where corral would not meat and hides to sheds.

Fixed a bug where if you started as a landlord, sometimes you wouldn’t be given any homes.

Fixed a bug where elders would stand their talking to themselves... Bug or perhaps they need help?

Fixed a bug where you could accidentally set you home to be a merchant camp and so when the camp left... so did you.

Fixed a bug where the snowmen children made during winter looked a bit odd.

Fixed a bug where if you bought a building, the previous owner may decide to live there still.

Fixed a stutter caused by the snow system.

Fixed some possible causes of crashes on some systems.

General Additions & Improvements

Capped the main menu at 30FPS, made the scene cheaper, and removed the woodcutting sound.

When automated and selling goods periodically, if you don’t have much money, the business will sell goods sooner.

Lovemaking will now take place at the closest house of the couple.

Added a small population reserve for the player, this will allow you to have some children even when the map is at max.

Relationships with people should now not go below 0.

Increased the range for buildings detecting nearby inventories.

Tweaks to volumetric fog to make it perform better while also looking better in some cases.

People will no longer care too much if you attack a criminal.

House inventories will no longer automatically transfer when changing your active house.

Added versioning to the config file. This means if I release an update where the config file is updated your old one will be invalid and backed up then replaced.

Hyrmenn pickpockets will no longer get a share of the coins they steal from people, as they get a wage.

New families will no longer spawn when getting close to the population limit.

The AI will now be a bit smarter about developing plots into buildings, which should help with wood shortages in the early game.

You can no longer melee attack people who are fleeing - you can shoot them though.

You can no longer spam attacks on people.

AI will now be a little pickier about buying empty land.

Lots of tutorial tweaks based on feedback. Including adding images to tell you what items to buy from market.

Mild illness can no longer kill you at all.

Slightly increase the likelihood of an AI person developing an additional workshop or leatherworker in a town.

Increase the number of axes and swords made at a time.

Increased the likelihood of Hyrmenn training at the Den.

Increased the number of certain items spawned in the markets at the start of the game. This includes bows, axes, and cloaks.

Notification text is now orange instead of white so as to not been into the snow.

The recipes in Building Info will now show pictures of the required ingredients.

Slight increased to the probability of pickpocketing and entertaining.

Added wilderness plots to Hamtunscir so you can build dens.

Tweaked the number of Vikings that can spawn based on the number of possible defenders on the map.

Added more wild animals on some maps.

People should no longer train in the middle of the night.

Changed the distance that someone will be willing to walk in order to go fishing.

Your spouse will no longer divorce you as soon as you attack them. They will wait for the attack to be over… if they survive it.

If you adopt a child with a job, they will not quit this if you send them to school.

Added FPS cap options.

The pause/unpause toggle key will now resume your previous game speed.

Your spouse will no longer be a thief.

Added a button to your character to allow you to teleport home.

UI adjustments, especially for corrals and fields.

Changes to the graphics quality settings. The 'very good’ level will now render shadows and details at a further distance. The ‘good’ quality level is now more like the previous ‘very good’ setting.

Added a tooltip over some items to tell you if the season is wrong to produce said item.

People, animals, and carts will no longer run through trees. Trees now act as physical objects to be avoided.

Tweaked the default shadow distances.

The Saxon buff will now only give you +1 to relationships instead of +2.

You can now interact with the alehouse using the internal fire pit.

Loading should now be a little quicker in some cases.

As the Abbot, you can now longer bless the same person over and over again.

Relaxing in a chair will very slowly increase your energy.

Performance gains on some computers.

When using a cart to request goods, it should now be much more productive. For instance, if you need wood and you send your cart to request wood, nearby wood cutting huts will sell their wood to you directly.

Tweaks to textures and grasses.

Area commands which are traditionally done by holding right click in a spot, can now be done by using the new buttons near the equipment panel when you click on your character.

When the player is hauling a cart you no longer have to select the cart to move it. To disengage your character from the cart you need to select your character and then right click, any other right click will move the cart, not your player.

The Cool Stuff

New markets with more colour.

The Den now has a living quarters upgrade which will allow you to live there.

Major updates to the tracking camera. It is no longer fixed over the shoulder. You can zoom in and out as much as you like while still being attached to the selected entity. The camera will also look in the same direction as the tracked entity at all times until you rotate it manually.

Massive combat improvements. More reliable. During combat people can now also call for help. So for instance if you hire some Hyrmenn and deck them out with weapons and assign them to guard you then rush into a military camp and start attacking a soldier, the other soldiers will come and fight you and your Hyrmenn. Same goes for Watchmen.

Longhouse now has a Stash upgrade where you can hide items from Vikings and thieves.

New characters! The new characters have lots of customisation options, including sliders for adjusting the face look. Not only can you customise your new characters, but you can also customise your existing characters at any time but clicking them and using the ‘Customise Character’ command. You will also customise your heir when you die. Vikings also use this new character system, but their armour while looking similar to Saxon armour, will be a different colour.

The next update will include a new map with no buildings on it to start with, which will allow you to build towns from scratch. It will also have lots of UI tweaks and QOL improvements as I continue to polish and improve everything.

Much love,

Atorcoppe.