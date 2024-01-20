MAJOR UPDATE 1/19/24

!!! MAJOR UPDATE ALERT !!!
- 5 New bosses
- 2 New areas with new enemies
- Many many new charms and items
- Almost every respawnable enemy now has a unique item drop (1/40 chance)
- Level cost now increases with level, raised boss coin drops to compensate
- Handful of new puzzles
- Add core story elements and cutscenes
- 3 obtainable endings
- Improved optimization, many systems re-done in favor of performance
- More settings available in options menus
- Equip load is now a levelable stat
- More descriptive stat menu
- Items now have a lore page, though most are not filled out yet
- Credits screen, currently empty though
- Somewhat improved look of UI
- Many bug fixes
- Many bug additions
