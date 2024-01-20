 Skip to content

Shell of a King Playtest update for 20 January 2024

MAJOR UPDATE 1/19/24

Playtest update for 20 January 2024

!!! MAJOR UPDATE ALERT !!!

  • 5 New bosses
  • 2 New areas with new enemies
  • Many many new charms and items
  • Almost every respawnable enemy now has a unique item drop (1/40 chance)
  • Level cost now increases with level, raised boss coin drops to compensate
  • Handful of new puzzles
  • Add core story elements and cutscenes
  • 3 obtainable endings
  • Improved optimization, many systems re-done in favor of performance
  • More settings available in options menus
  • Equip load is now a levelable stat
  • More descriptive stat menu
  • Items now have a lore page, though most are not filled out yet
  • Credits screen, currently empty though
  • Somewhat improved look of UI
  • Many bug fixes
  • Many bug additions

