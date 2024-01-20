 Skip to content

Radio Free Europa update for 20 January 2024

Update 1.0.4

20 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The achievements for installing each different category of upgrade are now working as intended. The upgrade numbers were always being tracked properly, so you should get the achievements for all the runs you've already made.

