The achievements for installing each different category of upgrade are now working as intended. The upgrade numbers were always being tracked properly, so you should get the achievements for all the runs you've already made.
Radio Free Europa update for 20 January 2024
Update 1.0.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 1897421 Depot 1897421
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update