Carth Alpha 1.96d1
~Added New POIS around Daershire
~Added New POIS around Southern Viernes
~Added New Cave systems around Daershire
~Fixed issue with dropping items below terrain
~Fixed many buildings LODS
~Removed unneeded LODS and Meshes across Viernes
~GPU Optimizations
~Map Work
~New paths
~Removed vegetation around New Ruins, and Bandit camps
~Increased Port Nethrean buildings Texture Sizes
~Fixed Issue with Clients Looting Certain Re-Loot able Items
~Fixed Issue with players having their camera stuck when trying to loot
~Fixed Bug where taking only partial items from loot was not sent across network
~Fixed Bug that would cause host or client to disconnect if jump mount horse
~New Quests
~New Quest Givers
~Fixed Bug that when harvesting and mounting horse at same time would break game
Carth Playtest update for 20 January 2024
Carth Alpha 1.96d1
Carth Alpha 1.96d1
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update