Carth Playtest update for 20 January 2024

Carth Alpha 1.96d1

~Added New POIS around Daershire
~Added New POIS around Southern Viernes
~Added New Cave systems around Daershire
~Fixed issue with dropping items below terrain
~Fixed many buildings LODS
~Removed unneeded LODS and Meshes across Viernes
~GPU Optimizations
~Map Work
~New paths
~Removed vegetation around New Ruins, and Bandit camps
~Increased Port Nethrean buildings Texture Sizes
~Fixed Issue with Clients Looting Certain Re-Loot able Items
~Fixed Issue with players having their camera stuck when trying to loot
~Fixed Bug where taking only partial items from loot was not sent across network
~Fixed Bug that would cause host or client to disconnect if jump mount horse
~New Quests
~New Quest Givers
~Fixed Bug that when harvesting and mounting horse at same time would break game

