Carth Alpha 1.96d1

~Added New POIS around Daershire

~Added New POIS around Southern Viernes

~Added New Cave systems around Daershire

~Fixed issue with dropping items below terrain

~Fixed many buildings LODS

~Removed unneeded LODS and Meshes across Viernes

~GPU Optimizations

~Map Work

~New paths

~Removed vegetation around New Ruins, and Bandit camps

~Increased Port Nethrean buildings Texture Sizes

~Fixed Issue with Clients Looting Certain Re-Loot able Items

~Fixed Issue with players having their camera stuck when trying to loot

~Fixed Bug where taking only partial items from loot was not sent across network

~Fixed Bug that would cause host or client to disconnect if jump mount horse

~New Quests

~New Quest Givers

~Fixed Bug that when harvesting and mounting horse at same time would break game