DarkMatter update for 20 January 2024

[v1.3.14] 1/20 (Sat) update

Hello, this is Studio 215.
Thank you for playing Darkmatter: The Strange Messenger.

  • Newly renewed animations for player characters. Animations are now smoother and judgments are more accurate overall.
  • Added some background graphics.
  • Fixed an issue where the buff could not be acquired again after checking the movement buff tooltip.
  • Data load structure has been changed. The loading time for title entry has been reduced and the loading time for game entry has been increased.
  • Boss monster attack detection has been improved.

We will continue to update as soon as new items are added or issues are discovered.
Thank you for your interest.

