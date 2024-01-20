[v1.3.14] 1/20 (Sat) update

Hello, this is Studio 215.

Thank you for playing Darkmatter: The Strange Messenger.

Newly renewed animations for player characters. Animations are now smoother and judgments are more accurate overall.

Added some background graphics.

Fixed an issue where the buff could not be acquired again after checking the movement buff tooltip.

Data load structure has been changed. The loading time for title entry has been reduced and the loading time for game entry has been increased.

Boss monster attack detection has been improved.

We will continue to update as soon as new items are added or issues are discovered.

Thank you for your interest.