v1.3.4 + Other News!

Hello rafters, we hope you enjoyed the latest major update! Things have slowed down a bit over here, but we have a couple things to say in addition to a new version and patch notes.

Ultimate Trinket Guide

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3138891288

There is now a trinket guide on Steam that gives more in depth info for all trinkets, and other useful info about them!

Kraken Slayer Testers

In our Discord, we are opening up a special channel for everyone with the Kraken Slayer role. This will give you access to a steam branch of the game with a separate save file that has debug tools to better test, find bugs, and push the game to it's limits with unlimited power. When using this version, you can only play with people also playing that version, so this is not for casual play. If you're interested, join the Discord and ask for the Kraken Slayer role (just screenshot the full Super Kraken statue to confirm you've beaten the game).

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank Launch

Turnip Boy recently came to Super Raft Boat Together in our latest major update where you can go to Vegetable Stew, hire Turnip Boy, and fight against God Onion and his animal friends. First he committed tax evasion, now he's robbing a bank, and he has a lot more than just a sword and pistol this time. If you like the action and roguelike elements of SRBT, you'll love Turnip Boy Robs a Bank!

v1.3.4 Patch Notes

FIXES

Optimized player bullets.

Fixed Kraken and God Onion lasers not dealing damage.

Fixed God Onion nuclear balls not dealing damage.

Fixed powder keg raft with barrel not having top part filled in.

Fixed bug in later loops where strong Slugger bullets could cause enemies to have more health.

Fixed Quantity Wood not changing time for Flimsy Rafts lasting based on how many stacks you have.

Fixed Freeze and Shock bonus damage not working, even though the damage numbers showed it doing extra damage.

Other small improvements/fixes.

BALANCE

God Onion's fork attack is slightly slower in Phase 2 and 3.

Added max trinket range for bullets (7 seconds + weapon's bullet time).

Blood Bag, Macro Mush, and Romance Novel all appear 25% less.

Venuz Blessing and Rear View Mirror appear 15% less.

Epic and Cursed trinkets are more rare in Rare Chests.

Rare trinkets are more rare in Common Chests.

OTHER