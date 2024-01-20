 Skip to content

F*ck This Game update for 20 January 2024

PATCH NOTES - v1.0.6

  • Made the bowl in the catch minigame move slightly faster
  • Added debug mode; this shows technical information such as frames-per-second and the current game room to make it easier to report bugs. To enable debug mode, right-click F*ck This Game in your library, and type "-db" into the Launch Options box (with no quotes - include the hyphen).

Changed files in this update

