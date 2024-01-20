 Skip to content

GunQuest update for 20 January 2024

GunQuest: Update Version 0.0.9.9

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Regular update with numerous bug fixes and QOL improvements. Looking ahead, the next few updates will be hotfixes in preparation for releasing version 0.1 which will be a major update, changing numerous aspects of GunQuest and enhancing the user experience. Thank you for your support thus far, and I am looking forward to the next update!

-Fixed Copper Quest bug
-Fixed 'Leaving while leaving' bug
-Removed scaling in shop selection screens
-Increased pitch for mushroom bounce sound
-Fixed Karuna headband issue on respawn
-Updated Steam Art
-Fixed heathbar overextension
-Fixed copper infinite money glitch
-Finally fixed the ladder, the error was simple. But now fixed. Really put the restless in Restless Gamedev, because this kept me up for multiple nights.
-Improved player movement significantly
-Can no longer swap players when knocked down/invincible
-Fixed shop screen clipping

Also, special shoutout to Discord member piggmaster who seriously pushed my skills as a developer this week, kudos for your hard work, and I'm excited to see which bugs you can find next! 😂😂

(Also, peep the new capsule art 🤩🤩🤩)

