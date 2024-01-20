GunQuest: Update Version 0.0.9.9

Regular update with numerous bug fixes and QOL improvements. Looking ahead, the next few updates will be hotfixes in preparation for releasing version 0.1 which will be a major update, changing numerous aspects of GunQuest and enhancing the user experience. Thank you for your support thus far, and I am looking forward to the next update!

-Fixed Copper Quest bug

-Fixed 'Leaving while leaving' bug

-Removed scaling in shop selection screens

-Increased pitch for mushroom bounce sound

-Fixed Karuna headband issue on respawn

-Updated Steam Art

-Fixed heathbar overextension

-Fixed copper infinite money glitch

-Finally fixed the ladder, the error was simple. But now fixed. Really put the restless in Restless Gamedev, because this kept me up for multiple nights.

-Improved player movement significantly

-Can no longer swap players when knocked down/invincible

-Fixed shop screen clipping

Also, special shoutout to Discord member piggmaster who seriously pushed my skills as a developer this week, kudos for your hard work, and I'm excited to see which bugs you can find next! 😂😂

(Also, peep the new capsule art 🤩🤩🤩)