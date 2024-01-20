- Fixed an issue with grandmother's name not showing up
- Fixed an issue with the kindergarten teacher's speech not freezing
- Fixed some errors in Chinese translation
No Case Should Remain Unsolved update for 20 January 2024
Update Notes for Jan. 20
