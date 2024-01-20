 Skip to content

No Case Should Remain Unsolved update for 20 January 2024

Update Notes for Jan. 20

Share · View all patches · Build 13225061 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with grandmother's name not showing up
  • Fixed an issue with the kindergarten teacher's speech not freezing
  • Fixed some errors in Chinese translation

