V1.4.2 Quality of Life Patch

We're back with some new changes that'll fix up some bugs in v1.4.1 and rein in some overpowered towers that are trivializing the game.

As usual, if there's any other suggestions you have for us, or features you want us to add, feel free to reply to this post - we'll read every single message here!

Hyperreal Games

P.S. Changelogs are below, read them if you want.

Changelogs:

UI Changes:



The new update popup no longer appears for new players (They don't know what's going on!)

Bugfixes:



Fixed a bug where the Void Obelisk grants infinite money when destroyed

Voidlord's laser should be more visible now

Removed a developer cheat code that could be accessed in game

Cube Corp, Hydra Cannon, and Frozen Shot can now properly be obtained by completing their respective quests.

It should no longer be possible to enter a battle without selecting any towers

Player XP panel will properly display Level 100 as the max level.

Balance Changes:

Towers:



Frostfire Laser ->

Range increased from 40/45/50/55 to 42.5/47.5/52.5/57.5

Burn points apply every 0.1 seconds rather than every frame

Burn points on hit increased from 2/3/4/5 to 7/8/9/10

Energy cost decreased from 10/14/18/22 to 10/12/14/16

(Developer's notes: The Frostfire Laser has been struggling after a round of heavy-handed nerfs in v1.3 designed to remove its 99% Level 1 slow, and after the burn rework, which removed even more utility from the tower. These changes should hopefully strengthen the tower, along with making a few fixes that helps game performance.)

Hot Shot ->

Fire rate increased from 0.7/0.8/0.9/1.0 to 0.85/0.9/0.95/1.0

(Developer's notes: Similarly, the Hot Shot has been struggling to find relevance since v1.4, and has really been quite weak lately.)

Missile Launcher (formerly Missile Base) ->

Projectile speed increased from 55 to 65

(Developer's notes: We're renaming the Missile Base into Missile Launcher for the sake of keep consistent with most tower defence titles.)

EMP Field ->

Cost increased from $125/175/225/275 to $125/250/375/500

(Developer's notes: Our playtesters have discovered a strategy where you would place an EMP, let it attack, and then immediately upgrade it to reset the cooldown, and it's a bit too strong especially on Invictus Mode. The strategy is especially effective for the Level 3/4 EMP, which has a lot of damage, so we're going to target its price to make it less spammable, while still preserving the main function of the tower; which is to be placed at the back to catch any enemies passing by.)

Cube Beamer ->

Model made larger

DPS increased from 65/105/150/200 to 75/120/170/220

(Developer's notes: Cube Beamer's been left in the dark lately, with little uses compared to its other laser counterparts. Here's a DPS buff making it more viable in later levels.)

Cube Reactor ->

Damage increased from 7/12/17/22 to 7/12/18/23

(Developer's notes: Now that we've toned down the spammability of the Cube Reactor, it's time for it to receive some damage back; given its DPS is already very weak at clearing enemies beyond Swarmers.)

Ballista ->

Damage p/shot decreased from 24/49/69/87 to 24/47/66/83

(Developer's notes: Ballista could use some nerfs here and there, considering its widely overshadowing most other physical damage towers, and even the Purifier at times, given its 0 energy cost.)

Defenders:

Empyrean ->

Attack damage increased from 38 to 44

(Developer's notes: Empyrean... has been left VERY weak after the burn debuff nerfs along with Hot Shot and Frostfire Laser. We're going to similarly give it more damage to compensate.)

Barbarian ->

Attack damage increased from 26 to 28

(Developer's notes: For a long cooldown defender, Barbarian is just... redundant? It doesn't really have the spammability of earlier defenders, and dies easily to stronger enemies.)

Infantry ->

Attack speed increased from 1 to 1.4

(Developer's notes: The infantry could use some attack speed to improve its early scrapping power against low tier enemies.)

Enemies:

Mrithus ->

Now more aggressive after each Void Obelisk spawn

Voidlords are now less likely to spawn near the exit

Increased aggressiveness as the fight progresses

(Developer's notes: We're bringing back a bit of Old Mrithus from v1.3, with it spamming attacks on higher difficulties. Right now Mrithus is just sitting there for 80% of the bossfight, doing little. Also tuning down the RNG of Voidlord spawns, as they can sometimes be a little bit unfair.)

Overlord ->

(QOL Change): Now prompts the player to click towers to remove Overlord's tower fry debuff (No gameplay change)