[UPDATE] v0.34 Out Now!

Hey all!

Apologies on the silence from us over the last several weeks and many delays - we'd taken some time off over the holiday period to spend some time with family, friends and just some downtime to recoup. Though, we hope you all had a wonderful holiday and new year!

But we're back into action and starting the year by finally finishing Toshiko's story by adding her final Heart Event! This also makes her the 4th character to have her story complete.

We've also increased the amount of names which appear when you invite someone to spend time with when working part time jobs. Which we hope will help when you are wooing any particular character!

Soon, we'll be sharing a 2024 Roadmap which will outline all the updates you can expect to see this year. Stay tuned!

If you have any issues, find any bugs or just want to chat - you can contact us on our Discord channel! We're usually around if we're awake :D

You can read about what changes you can expect in this new build below:

CHANGELOG

BUILD v0.34 HIGHLIGHTS

♥ Toshiko 5 Event

We finish Toshiko’s story with her Heart 5 Event (with h-scenes!). You’ll get a call from Toshiko when you’ve completed the event requirements.

♥ New Aria Hotel Invite in Mecha Room!

A new hotel invite is now available for Aria in the new Mecha Room! The Mecha Room is currently automatically unlocked.

♥ Professor Belmont Work Invites

Professor Belmont can now be invited to Ramen-san and My Whiskey work!

STORY UPDATES

Added: Toshiko Heart 5 Event.

Added: Aria’s Mecha Room Invite.

Added: Professor Belmont work invites.

QUICKIE HOTEL MANAGER UPDATES

Added: Mecha Room.

Added: New room animation

GENERAL