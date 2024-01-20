 Skip to content

Midair 2 Playtest update for 20 January 2024

Patch Notes - 1.10.0.16225

Last edited by Wendy

Overview

This week's patch contains several tweaks to the game experience, including a compass, additional elements in CTF-Highway, as well as some small visual changes.

General
  • Added Compass to HUD (includes option to disable Compass)
  • Disabled auto-join of voice channel bug
  • Added spawn-in animation
  • Beacons have new model. Beacons now despawn after 3 seconds, fixed beacon appearing into next match
  • Fixed camera appearing underground on initial map load
  • League Flag/Ball: Reduced bounce, increased friction.
Weapons
  • Increased width of Tempest trail
  • Added some smoke to unarmed grenade launcher shell trail
Map Updates
  • CTF-Highway: Side perches added to stand. Terrain changes to make routes more easily readable. Added some extra lighting to bases, as well as overhead bridge. Fixed some rock collisions.
