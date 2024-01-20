Patch Notes - 1.10.0.16225

Overview
This week's patch contains several tweaks to the game experience, including a compass, additional elements in CTF-Highway, as well as some small visual changes.
General
- Added Compass to HUD (includes option to disable Compass)
- Disabled auto-join of voice channel bug
- Added spawn-in animation
- Beacons have new model. Beacons now despawn after 3 seconds, fixed beacon appearing into next match
- Fixed camera appearing underground on initial map load
- League Flag/Ball: Reduced bounce, increased friction.
Weapons
- Increased width of Tempest trail
- Added some smoke to unarmed grenade launcher shell trail
Map Updates
- CTF-Highway: Side perches added to stand. Terrain changes to make routes more easily readable. Added some extra lighting to bases, as well as overhead bridge. Fixed some rock collisions.
More Info
Join the Midair 2 discord to find out more: https://discord.gg/midair2
