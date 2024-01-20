Patch Notes - 1.10.0.16225

Share · View all patches · Build 13224875 · Last edited 20 January 2024 – 03:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Overview

This week's patch contains several tweaks to the game experience, including a compass, additional elements in CTF-Highway, as well as some small visual changes.

General

Added Compass to HUD (includes option to disable Compass)

Disabled auto-join of voice channel bug

Added spawn-in animation

Beacons have new model. Beacons now despawn after 3 seconds, fixed beacon appearing into next match

Fixed camera appearing underground on initial map load

League Flag/Ball: Reduced bounce, increased friction.

Weapons

Increased width of Tempest trail

Added some smoke to unarmed grenade launcher shell trail

CTF-Highway: Side perches added to stand. Terrain changes to make routes more easily readable. Added some extra lighting to bases, as well as overhead bridge. Fixed some rock collisions.

More Info

