Community Crunch 393: Simple Game Framework, Oasisaur Concept, and More!

Hey survivors, we’re back with a few updates and a few new surprises too 😉! Let’s Raptor pounce right into our plans for Jan 31st that will ignite your creativity and fuel your adventures:



We’re excited to announce a date for the upgraded ARK Development Kit with an eye-catching side-scroller mod example. On Jan 31st, we’ll be releasing an update to the development kit that provides more ways to bend ARK to your imagination, with features that were previously locked away now at your fingertips!



Here's a work-in-progress sneak peek of our upcoming two-player side-scroller example mod. The simple game framework uses no gameplay code from ARK: Survival Ascended, and has been stripped down to the foundational Unreal classes, so anything you could do in Unreal Engine 5. You'll have the ability to create your own unique games, and they could be released on ARK, changing as much or as little as you'd like!



We're introducing an upgraded cosmetics system, letting players forge their own visual masterpieces for structures, costumes, and more. Best of all, they can be used on any server without the need for the servers to download a mod. It can all happen under the hood of your client, including on Official Servers! So decorate your bases and suit up how you'd like! In a later update, these custom visuals will automatically download in the background while you explore, so get ready to discover fresh surprises on structures, items, and characters every time you venture around the ARK!



Spice things up with our brand-new premium mod initiative, launching on January 31st! These high-quality mods, moderated by CurseForge and Wildcard, look to add a whole new layer of excitement to your ARK experience.



We had to iron out a few kinks in the server transfer system and move the date back to Jan 31st. Once enabled, players will be able to download items and creatures onto the map without restriction.

We will also launch some fresh non-transfer Official PvP servers at this time and we’ll share more info on those prior.





Download in full resolution

The Oasisaur, a gentle giant, stands as a living sanctuary, offering protection and sustenance to all creatures in its vicinity. With its unique ability to create a safe haven, it shields players from environmental threats and hostile creatures, though it offers little defense against other players. This majestic creature offers a beacon of tranquility on this scorching earth.

Download & play new custom content created by players, including new maps, creatures, items, and game modes, through a dedicated new Mod-bowser directly within the game. Enjoy an endless stream of new ARK content as the creativity and talent of the community is fully unleashed for the first time across gaming platforms and stay tuned as we spotlight more Cross-Platform Mods each week!

This video features:





Are you interested in modding for ARK? Here's your chance to dive in! Our seasoned modding expert, Garuga123, will be going live with Overwolf on Twitch to guide you through the creative process.

Bring your questions, enthusiasm, and a thirst for knowledge as we embark on this modding journey together. Don't miss out on the opportunity to learn from one of our most popular modding members.

Mark your calendar for Saturday, January 27, at 10:00 AM Pacific, and let's build something amazing!

Watch on Overwolf or on SurvivetheArk!





ARK is now on wiki.gg Redirect! Install wiki.gg redirector to find the best resources curated by the community!

What is wiki.gg Redirect?



wiki.gg Redirect is a browser extension that automatically redirects you from wikis that are abandoned from Fandom to wiki.gg. It will also adjust Google's search results to try and populate the wiki instead of Fandom's SEO.



Fan Art Gallery | Screenshot Gallery | Artist Feedback Form

Help us discover your talent by tagging your art with #ARKPhotoMode or #ARKFanart on social media!

Creator: LolsAtLance

Discover an aquatic marvel in ARK: Survival Ascended with LolsAtLance's Ocean Base Resort, elegantly perched on stilts amid a vibrant coral reef.



Creator: Jimbob

Jimbob has taken his first steps toward conquering the Abyss!



Another Ravager variant by @N4STYR4BBiT



Slow and Steady by BettleKettle



Fan Art by runawaymac



Sugar Kitty by Mushirra



Wolf King and Penguin Buddy by Wheatart



Megalania by 20CMills02



Nezuyu's Zayeli by Vahilor



Finished building my lighthouse by .isibeal



Even the little critters are looking sharp by nemesisstar



Photo Mode by shadowqauntlet



Photo Mode by @LeeCoxall



Welcome to the world, little one by @nezulosaurus



Enjoy your weekend!

