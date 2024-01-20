- Fixed an issue the damage tracker would appear as NaN if the respective damage dealt was zero. This was more serious case in the survivor mode as the "damage" score is the sum of both weapon attack damage and the spell damage, and either being zero made the result appear as zero. Since there are a lot of classes that don't use weapons are available, it was showing the error often.
- Heat Sinker artifact's effectiveness has been reduced. It was working several times better than intended, making it far too powerful compared to disk stabilizer artifacts. Now, the artifact will be more effective when the disk travels a lot but somewhat less effective if the disks mostly circle around the player.
- Increased the effectiveness of the passive mana regeneration upgrade for the disk upgrade mod, because it was relatively too weak compared to other upgrades.
- Removed Combo Hit Disk from the item pools of the survivor classes without weapons, as it was not possible to activate the disk.
Spell Disk update for 20 January 2024
Spell Disk 0.7.1e update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
