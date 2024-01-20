- Ticket #1752 Production to complete items fraction inverse fix
- Ticket #1755 Double monster defeated in GNN fix
- Ticket #1754 QOL – Turn off hostile action confirm prompt if being ambushed by AI
- Ticket #1749 AI defeated fleet messages fix
- Ticket #1761 Tutorial outpost button fix
- Ticket #1760 Auto save info blank fix
- Ticket #875, 865, 866 QOL - Grand Menace implementation fixes
- Ticket #1750 Different production rates for the same item in build queue fix
- Ticket #1721 Elder Species fleet massing warning area reduced
- Ticket #1619 Research screen close on right click fix
- Ticket #609 QOL – Research menu improvements
- Ticket #1751 Ground combat trait menu display fix
- Ticket #1759 Doomsday Clock and Trade Treaty fix
- Ticket #1716 QOL – Ship Refitting
- Ticket #1758 Turn event sequence fix
- Ticket #1757 Spinal mount beam attack modifier fix
- Ticket #1753 Ship viewer on Tundra planets showing clouds fix
- Ticket #867 and 868 QOL – Ascension Victory Implementation
- Ticket #1763 Synth scrapping guardrail for only outpost
- Ticket #1756 Trade treaties with repulsive species fix
- Ticket #1765 Response to proposal blank fix
- Ticket #1766 Merge factions doesn’t add colonies to Empire screen fix
- Ticket #1767 Outposts not becoming players upon AI defeat fix
- Ticket #1764 Auto turn stop on Research menu fix
Lord of Rigel update for 20 January 2024
Early Access 3 Patch 2024.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
