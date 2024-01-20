Release Candidate 0.25.1 - Bug Fixes

Cosmoteer release candidate 0.25.1 is now available for testing! (To play this release candidate, you must opt in to test it. Please see this post for info on how to test release candidates.)
This release candidate contains a small collection of mostly bug fixes, particularly for the new Build & Battle mode.
Have fun, and thanks for testing!
RC1:
- If Build & Battle is played with an unequal number of players on each team, the team with fewer players will now be given more money each round to compensate.
- For Build & Battle games, the lobby will now show the current round (and maximum rounds) instead of the time remaining.
- In Build & Battle, the beginning of each build or battle phase will now be "introduced" with large text displaying the round number and phase type.
- Build & Battle is now translated into all officially-supported langauges.
- Miscellaneous other translation updates.
- Cosmoteer now runs on the Microsoft .NET 8 Runtime. This may provide a very small boost to performance.
- Bugfix: Crash in Build & Battle if the Unstash button was spammed.
- Bugfix: Crash in Build & Battle if all the players were on Team 2.
- Bugfix: In Build & Battle, the players' ships could sometimes be spawned overlapping their teammates when returning to the build phase.
- Bugfix: In the information box for a Build & Battle game, the victory point limit was being incorrectly displayed with a credits (money) icon.
- Bugfix: In the information box for a build & Battle game, the credits per round was not being correctly displayed with a credits (money) icon.
- Bugfix: The thruster algorithm wasn't properly taking thruster ramp-up times into consideration, which was causing ships with large thrusters to be more unstable or "wobbly" when flying than necessary.
- Bugfix: The small amount of lateral force exerted by thrusters wasn't ramping up and down properly.
- Bugfix: At high game speeds and/or low framerates, ship thruster VFX could appear very glitchy.
- Bugfix: Any errors initializing UDP sockets for multiplayer should no longer prevent you from playing "Online" via Steam.
- Bugfix: Minor background color issues on some sprites including structure tiles, resources, projectiles, and crew.
- Modding: In Build & Battle, multiple techs can now unlock the same resources and toggle choices.
- Modding: Fixed crash when crew construction is enabled if a part lists the same resource type multiple times.
- Modding: Particle effects now support optional 'FpsCompensation' and 'FpsCompensation' parameters that will "fast-forward" emitted particles by varying amounts to compensate for low FPS. This can be used in addition to or as an alternative for FpsCompensator. It uses more CPU than FpsCompensator and can't spread out the initial starting location of particles like FpsCompensator can, so it is recommend that you still use FpsCompensator unless you have a specific need for the new FpsCompensation parameter.
- Modding: The particle 'Lerp' updater was usually reading LerpIn values from the wrong particles when used as an initializer.
