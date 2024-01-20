 Skip to content

Run For Your Life update for 20 January 2024

Small Fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a small bug with one procedural room not behaving properly, causing bad generation.

Also tweaked the SuperBall Ability, a bit more weight to the balllls now.

