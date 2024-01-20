 Skip to content

北斗将星录 update for 20 January 2024

1月19日热修内容

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

修复在北平街道触发事件时玩家自身位置异常问题。
修复一些强敌挑战的自动存档点在确认之后导致必须战斗的问题。
【尝试修复】快马疾驰特性撤退失败的问题。
修复击破陨石成就计算错误无法触发的问题。
修复上庸刘封任务无法取得觉醒道具的问题，如果先前已经完成再次找刘封对话可获取。
修复马元义卡面稀有度错误的问题。

