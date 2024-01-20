 Skip to content

INFLUXIS update for 20 January 2024

INFLUXIS Beta 0.1 released

Build 13224690 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

I am happy to announce that Beta 0.1 has been released a week earlier, today. This is still an early version release meaning it might be subject to bugs and optimization problems. Feedback is always much appreciated. I am planning to release additional updates to address all the new bugs and issues mentioned by the players over the upcoming days.

Feel free to follow us on all social media and join our discord server here: https://linktr.ee/baleycstudios

Hope everyone has a wonderful day and enjoys the new update 😊.

