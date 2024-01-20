Hotfix 0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 13224653 · Last edited 20 January 2024 – 02:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Hi,

In this hotfix we have changed:

we changed the system of holding objects in the hand (problem with passing through walls)

added the ability to put away items in all rooms

save improvements

possibility to zoom the camera more in the workstation

terminal fixes (problem with main.website)

inventory fixes

changes in tutorial (explanation of inventory)

workstation lights change

fixes for trace problems

many minor fixes

We plan to release a major update 1.0, which should fix most of the remain reported problems

Thank you for your feedback!