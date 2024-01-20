 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CipherCraft: Cyber Guardian Introduction update for 20 January 2024

Hotfix 0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 13224653 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi,
In this hotfix we have changed:

  • we changed the system of holding objects in the hand (problem with passing through walls)
  • added the ability to put away items in all rooms
  • save improvements
  • possibility to zoom the camera more in the workstation
  • terminal fixes (problem with main.website)
  • inventory fixes
  • changes in tutorial (explanation of inventory)
  • workstation lights change
  • fixes for trace problems
  • many minor fixes

We plan to release a major update 1.0, which should fix most of the remain reported problems
Thank you for your feedback!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2689131 Depot 2689131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link