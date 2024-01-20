Hotfix 0.9

Hi,
In this hotfix we have changed:
- we changed the system of holding objects in the hand (problem with passing through walls)
- added the ability to put away items in all rooms
- save improvements
- possibility to zoom the camera more in the workstation
- terminal fixes (problem with main.website)
- inventory fixes
- changes in tutorial (explanation of inventory)
- workstation lights change
- fixes for trace problems
- many minor fixes
We plan to release a major update 1.0, which should fix most of the remain reported problems
Thank you for your feedback!
Changed files in this update