Archmage Rises is Reborn with NEW Combat System!

Today we are very proud to release our BIGGEST UPDATE EVER with a NEW Combat system. It changes almost every aspect of the game.

Major Highlights:

All new combat with FIVE unique, full featured, spell schools, totaling 52 new spells!

All new weapons, equipment, and protection system. Even magically charge your weapons!

All new spell progression and learning system. Get learning bonuses and affinities.

All monsters completely revamped, with all new abilities and AI

New monster race: Crocodons

Things to know:

Previous worlds and save files are not compatible . We tried really hard but couldn't do it. Sorry! Read more on how to switch to the Legacy branch to maintain your progress and update when you choose to here.

. We tried really hard but couldn't do it. Sorry! Read more on how to switch to the Legacy branch to maintain your progress and update when you choose to here. Combat is intentionally challenging. Don't expect you can take on some monsters with the one spell you learn in school! Go to a chapter house and do some research. More info in this post.

Skeletons are temporarily disabled until next week. It's complicated. :winter2019happyyul:

We're still working on Combat. Testing, tuning, playing, reading your feedback. We feel this is a good first step.

More info on the thinking behind the Spell Schools:

With changes this massive there are bound to be issues. We think we solved the major ones today with a short Beta. We appreciate your help and support!