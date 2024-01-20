 Skip to content

Heroes of a Broken Land 2 update for 20 January 2024

Creepy Crypts!

Heroes of a Broken Land 2 update for 20 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The first update in the 0.6.x series of updates is out!

This adds a new Crypt specific dungeon decor plus some new interactive objects.

As I work on the 0.6.x series I'll be adding more and more custom dungeon styles and adding more objects, both background and interactive. At first they'll come in broad strokes and then a few patches to tweak and tune the styles. This should help make each dungeon just a bit more unique and less repetitive.

Unfortunately existing games won't see the new decor on generated worlds, you'll have to start a new game.

List of changes:

  • Creepy Crypts!
  • Fix family crypt event
  • Fix computations with very large attributes

