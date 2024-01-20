January Patch

Hey folks,

Major Playtest update!!

Content:

-New Necromancers, plus changes to Bone Collector and Lich Witch!

-Lots of new Spells!

-New post-area Rituals. With some updated flavor.

-New post-area Activity effects:

-Forge now gives a choice of +1 Attack or +1 Health to minions in your future shops.

-Study now gives a choice of +1 Magic or Poison Mastery

-Trains gives permanent +1/+1, double if you win, rather than minion XP.

-Infamy has been removed from activities that granted it.

Systems:

-Minion merging has been streamlined:

-Combine 2 minions to get an Improved minion, and choose a global reward!

-Combine 2 Improved minions to Perfect that minion, doubling its stats and abilities. Additionally, you get to choose a minion 1 level higher than your necromancer to summon for 0 free!

-Minion Augments have been removed. Maybe they'll return in some capacity, but I am preferring the global reward system.

-Necromancer health has been removed. The necromancer just uses hearts.

-Necromancer level XP requires have been changed.