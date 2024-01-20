January Patch

Hey folks,
Major Playtest update!!
Content:
-New Necromancers, plus changes to Bone Collector and Lich Witch!
-Lots of new Spells!
-New post-area Rituals. With some updated flavor.
-New post-area Activity effects:
-Forge now gives a choice of +1 Attack or +1 Health to minions in your future shops.
-Study now gives a choice of +1 Magic or Poison Mastery
-Trains gives permanent +1/+1, double if you win, rather than minion XP.
-Infamy has been removed from activities that granted it.
Systems:
-Minion merging has been streamlined:
-Combine 2 minions to get an Improved minion, and choose a global reward!
-Combine 2 Improved minions to Perfect that minion, doubling its stats and abilities. Additionally, you get to choose a minion 1 level higher than your necromancer to summon for 0 free!
-Minion Augments have been removed. Maybe they'll return in some capacity, but I am preferring the global reward system.
-Necromancer health has been removed. The necromancer just uses hearts.
-Necromancer level XP requires have been changed.
Changed files in this update