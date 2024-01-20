[New Build!] v7.0012: New skin! Beefed up Main Plot! Slower Chapter 1!

New build (v7.0012), available now on the main page! MAJOR CHANGES AHOY:

I've beefed up the main quest (about 1/3rd of Act 2's main plot is now in Act 1!), slowed down the pacing of Act 1, made Sawyer WAY harder to bone, and other big ol' changes you can read about below!

PLUS - a new skin!! Get yer ravenous monster on with my collab with EnbyKaiju of Digital Diversity! <33 Yes. Outfits TOTALLY work with them. Rawrrrr ecks dee

If you get stuck on main mystery, the walkthrough on the main Slasher U website has been updated as well!

MAJOR CHANGES

NEW SKIN! Slasher U x Digital Diversity presents: the school’s first ever kaiju player skin! >:)) Works with outfits!! PLUS catch EnbyKaiju streaming Slasher U in early February & more goodies to come!!

Slasher U x Digital Diversity presents: the school’s first ever kaiju player skin! >:)) Works with outfits!! PLUS catch EnbyKaiju streaming Slasher U in early February & more goodies to come!! UPDATED MAIN QUEST! Discovering all 4 hooded figure cutscenes around campus prompts you to report it to the Dean, who then unlocks a cutscene/dialogue about the main quest and progresses you to Prom Season

Discovering all 4 hooded figure cutscenes around campus prompts you to report it to the Dean, who then unlocks a cutscene/dialogue about the main quest and progresses you to Prom Season 5 new texts under “How’s it Going?” for each dateable!

Made it slightly harder to get Sawyer, Hex, and Juno to like you in general

Sawyer has to like you a LOT more to trigger him asking you to his BDSM party

Sawyer has to like you a LOT more to trigger him asking you on his picnic date

Added +20 Campus Fame when you reach main quest phases 3 and 4.

Game now tracks how many times you’ve bartended at each level

Moved Autosaves to save right AFTER you exit/enter and not before

Adjusted SPOILERS post-Act1-murder Plutonium dialogue about Tanya

Reconfigured how you enter reels into the film projector in the projector room

Much easier to see if you have certain content blocks turned on or off

Added content block for cop siren sounds

You can now play a LOT more music on the sound bank!

Covington now has a Prom suit!

Reduced how much Juno is impressed by Campus Fame

Fixed Hex gym time loop for, hopefully, the final time, lol

Rebalanced starter stats for opening credits choice

Made your personality affect how much each dateable likes you even MORE

You now get +100 Campus Fame for winning Prom Royalty!

You now get Campus Fame for: Delivering food, more story events

Changed Purple bed customization option to Red & Black

Reduced amount of temp personality points each item gives you

Added regular base chat options to Sawyer when he’s chilling in the outdoors zone by the gym/admin building and it’s not Prom season

Significantly raised the amount of Campus Fame you get from bartending (differs per level)

Added directions to the forest when you talk to Veronika

Fixed selection box location when you change your appearance at Dr Steinfurter

Removed Hex’s classroom cutscene as being counted towards progress towards Chapter 2.

Moved Tate’s dead body hidin’ request to only trigger if A) he likes you an okay amount, B) you’ve discovered all 4 hooded figure cutscenes, and C) he’s your closest friend.

Game now tracks time passing not just by story events/emotional progress per NPC, but also by day/night cycles (nothing else has been changed to react to this yet except spacing out events, so you’re good/nothing’s suddenly on a time limit)

Gutted the trigger/response part of the main quest where your love interest waits for you outside your dorm EXCEPT for Tate (see above).

Placed (MASSIVE SPOILERS) plot book from Act2 into Act 1 projector room

Moved some plot stuff up from Act 2 into Act 1

Changed title screen/chapter names to fit reworked main quest!!

End of Act 1 now triggers after Prom, (MASSIVE SPOILERS) once you’ve made the connection between the Hays Society and the Hays Code, once you’ve seen the 1968 football microfiche, and once Plutonium tells you about how Slasher U operated under the Code. (END SPOILERS)

Updated Class of 2023 credits names! <33

MINOR CHANGES

Fixed duplicate instance of Campus Fame counting your Sawyer stuff twice

Fixed campus fame for bartending

Fixed Prof. Xerxes’ name appearing correctly while on shrooms

Removed extra night orb in Forest

Widened exit range for coffee shop map

Widened hitbox for entering projector room

Changed icon for inventory item Blank Reel

Changed icon for inventory item Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds

Fixed text on sound bank controls on set.

Centralized sound bank controls on set.

Removed extra breakup option for Tate

Adjusted text for going into cinema for Prom

Added positive fx feedback for frisbee scene!

Updated some +’s and !’s fx for Tate

Fixed some text and memory line breaks

Adjusted Veronika’s directions to the cinema

Fixed shrooms name appearing properly for Dean Whatsisname

Added more quest text to the Slasher U Football Game 1968 microfiche (and fixed the title, too. Me plus numbers equals oh no)

Changed Sawyer’s library key card to be more library key like

Added computer lab key to projector room if Prom is happening.

As always, you can report bugs in the Bugfinder General thread, or on the #bugs-bugs-bugs channel on Discord! <3333

[ONGOING STUFF]

As always - Thank y'all so much for your support, tumblr asks, discord memes, and deep fried Tate McGillicutty photoshops!!!!!!! I couldn't do this without you!! Y'all rule, Student Disembody!!!!!!!! xoxoxoxooxoxox Professor Plutonium