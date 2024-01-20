[New Build!] v7.0012: New skin! Beefed up Main Plot! Slower Chapter 1!

New build (v7.0012), available now on the main page! MAJOR CHANGES AHOY:
I've beefed up the main quest (about 1/3rd of Act 2's main plot is now in Act 1!), slowed down the pacing of Act 1, made Sawyer WAY harder to bone, and other big ol' changes you can read about below!
PLUS - a new skin!! Get yer ravenous monster on with my collab with EnbyKaiju of Digital Diversity! <33 Yes. Outfits TOTALLY work with them. Rawrrrr ecks dee
If you get stuck on main mystery, the walkthrough on the main Slasher U website has been updated as well!
MAJOR CHANGES
- NEW SKIN! Slasher U x Digital Diversity presents: the school’s first ever kaiju player skin! >:)) Works with outfits!! PLUS catch EnbyKaiju streaming Slasher U in early February & more goodies to come!!
- UPDATED MAIN QUEST! Discovering all 4 hooded figure cutscenes around campus prompts you to report it to the Dean, who then unlocks a cutscene/dialogue about the main quest and progresses you to Prom Season
- 5 new texts under “How’s it Going?” for each dateable!
- Made it slightly harder to get Sawyer, Hex, and Juno to like you in general
- Sawyer has to like you a LOT more to trigger him asking you to his BDSM party
- Sawyer has to like you a LOT more to trigger him asking you on his picnic date
- Added +20 Campus Fame when you reach main quest phases 3 and 4.
- Game now tracks how many times you’ve bartended at each level
- Moved Autosaves to save right AFTER you exit/enter and not before
- Adjusted SPOILERS post-Act1-murder Plutonium dialogue about Tanya
- Reconfigured how you enter reels into the film projector in the projector room
- Much easier to see if you have certain content blocks turned on or off
- Added content block for cop siren sounds
- You can now play a LOT more music on the sound bank!
- Covington now has a Prom suit!
- Reduced how much Juno is impressed by Campus Fame
- Fixed Hex gym time loop for, hopefully, the final time, lol
- Rebalanced starter stats for opening credits choice
- Made your personality affect how much each dateable likes you even MORE
- You now get +100 Campus Fame for winning Prom Royalty!
- You now get Campus Fame for: Delivering food, more story events
- Changed Purple bed customization option to Red & Black
- Reduced amount of temp personality points each item gives you
- Added regular base chat options to Sawyer when he’s chilling in the outdoors zone by the gym/admin building and it’s not Prom season
- Significantly raised the amount of Campus Fame you get from bartending (differs per level)
- Added directions to the forest when you talk to Veronika
- Fixed selection box location when you change your appearance at Dr Steinfurter
- Removed Hex’s classroom cutscene as being counted towards progress towards Chapter 2.
- Moved Tate’s dead body hidin’ request to only trigger if A) he likes you an okay amount, B) you’ve discovered all 4 hooded figure cutscenes, and C) he’s your closest friend.
- Game now tracks time passing not just by story events/emotional progress per NPC, but also by day/night cycles (nothing else has been changed to react to this yet except spacing out events, so you’re good/nothing’s suddenly on a time limit)
- Gutted the trigger/response part of the main quest where your love interest waits for you outside your dorm EXCEPT for Tate (see above).
- Placed (MASSIVE SPOILERS) plot book from Act2 into Act 1 projector room
- Moved some plot stuff up from Act 2 into Act 1
- Changed title screen/chapter names to fit reworked main quest!!
- End of Act 1 now triggers after Prom, (MASSIVE SPOILERS) once you’ve made the connection between the Hays Society and the Hays Code, once you’ve seen the 1968 football microfiche, and once Plutonium tells you about how Slasher U operated under the Code. (END SPOILERS)
- Updated Class of 2023 credits names! <33
MINOR CHANGES
- Fixed duplicate instance of Campus Fame counting your Sawyer stuff twice
- Fixed campus fame for bartending
- Fixed Prof. Xerxes’ name appearing correctly while on shrooms
- Removed extra night orb in Forest
- Widened exit range for coffee shop map
- Widened hitbox for entering projector room
- Changed icon for inventory item Blank Reel
- Changed icon for inventory item Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds
- Fixed text on sound bank controls on set.
- Centralized sound bank controls on set.
- Removed extra breakup option for Tate
- Adjusted text for going into cinema for Prom
- Added positive fx feedback for frisbee scene!
- Updated some +’s and !’s fx for Tate
- Fixed some text and memory line breaks
- Adjusted Veronika’s directions to the cinema
- Fixed shrooms name appearing properly for Dean Whatsisname
- Added more quest text to the Slasher U Football Game 1968 microfiche (and fixed the title, too. Me plus numbers equals oh no)
- Changed Sawyer’s library key card to be more library key like
- Added computer lab key to projector room if Prom is happening.
As always, you can report bugs in the Bugfinder General thread, or on the #bugs-bugs-bugs channel on Discord! <3333
[ONGOING STUFF]
- The Discord is, as always, kickass, and discussing the finer points of horror movies and whether Sawyer would like clam chowder or not (he would)
- I answer questions over on the Slasher U Tumblr!
- The Slasher U Spotify Playlist!
- My Patreon (where I do behind-the-scenes, secrets, and Five Alarm Fridays!)
- The fanmade Slasher U Wiki!🖤🖤🖤
- The official Slasher U Website!
As always - Thank y'all so much for your support, tumblr asks, discord memes, and deep fried Tate McGillicutty photoshops!!!!!!! I couldn't do this without you!! Y'all rule, Student Disembody!!!!!!!! xoxoxoxooxoxox Professor Plutonium
Changed files in this update