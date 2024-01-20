V. 3.22 "Mass Level Revamp update"

ATTENTION: Go to BrVR's steam library page -> gear icon -> properties -> betas -> and opt into this update by selecting the beta branch. This is to reduce unwanted update downloads.
Added Level Critical
A very sprawling level with several sections. It all starts on a street, and you can go into a building which slowly degrades into rubble. There are many explorable paths and exits, even recreations of other levels like level RUN and level 41. There are also many secret areas, items, and side-areas to get lost in. There is a lot of verticality, with ladders in many sections. Suggested by @keeper on our discord server.
Kitty now stalks you in level 974
As the name suggests, kitty will now teleport when you aren't looking at him. This has scared me, and I suspect it will scare you all too.
Revamped level 480
Practically every single room in level 480 has been redone with new props and vibes. A lot of pillars have been added, and low-quality models have been replaced in favor of higher-quality counterparts.
Revamped level run
Many trims and lights have been added to level run alongside many other smaller graphical adjustments. Suggested by @clouddealer on our discord server.
Revamped purgatory
Many of purgatory's rooms have been greatly improved with more props and smoother lighting.
Added more rooms to level 19
Added a couple of very rarely spawning rooms like a room chaulk full of vents. Suggested by @LunanightZ on our discord server.
Reduced the amount of entities in level 188
Now there are four entities on the level instead of an absolute entity spam. This really does help the atmosphere.
Added Gatchi's chip factory
This factory uses a very suspicious device called a "potatinator" to chop potatos into chips. Made in honor of @gatchi13 on our discord server.
Added Tired Crusader's skin insurance
There is now a sign for "Tired Crusader Skin Insurance" on the skin insurance billboard in levels 9/11. Made in honor of @tired_crusader on our discord server.
Added another Tiny to level 7
Sometimes people were avoiding Tiny altogether while in level 7. This is now fixed by adding another Tiny to the alternate path.
Changed air horn noise
It's now much louder and "deep fried" instead of the wimpy air horn previously.
RAPID FIRE BUGFIXES/ADJUSTMENTS:
Added scrap metal to level 7
Increased Burster speed
Lowered level 1's ceiling
Added an entity to level 25
Improved level 5 buffalo collision
Removed night vision from level 6 part 1
Nerfed the G28 rifle
Added scatter meshes to many more levels
Fixed level 2 smiler note collision
Fixed wretch sound after death
Fixed spelling of beef in level 2's sandbox cylinder
Fixed level 1 copier clipping
Fixed level 1 floating paper
Improved the Metro
Fixed the teleporting window clipping
Chris' son "listed" typo
BNTG base storage sign no longer clips with trims
Optimized level 188
Fixed shack storage voice hitboxes
Optimized the backrooms bakery on level 1
Removed AK in level 1 lounge
Fixed frontrooms computer shop bug
Made manila room paper grabbable
Added level -2 starting parkour
Optimized level 11, it still isn't perfect though
Fixed clipping text in the notes section of the notebook
You can now longer see the pitfalls house from the halls
Fixed the size of the pitfalls house
Got rid of pitfalls ak rifle
Fixed drill hand-hold
Drill now breaks open common crates
Removed level 4 recipe paper
Turned up tape recorder tapes
Fixed m11 hand-hold
Fixed deagle hand-hold
Changed depots in beta branch