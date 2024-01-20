V. 3.22 "Mass Level Revamp update"

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

ATTENTION: Go to BrVR's steam library page -> gear icon -> properties -> betas -> and opt into this update by selecting the beta branch. This is to reduce unwanted update downloads.

Added Level Critical

A very sprawling level with several sections. It all starts on a street, and you can go into a building which slowly degrades into rubble. There are many explorable paths and exits, even recreations of other levels like level RUN and level 41. There are also many secret areas, items, and side-areas to get lost in. There is a lot of verticality, with ladders in many sections. Suggested by @keeper on our discord server.

Kitty now stalks you in level 974

As the name suggests, kitty will now teleport when you aren't looking at him. This has scared me, and I suspect it will scare you all too.

Revamped level 480

Practically every single room in level 480 has been redone with new props and vibes. A lot of pillars have been added, and low-quality models have been replaced in favor of higher-quality counterparts.

Revamped level run

Many trims and lights have been added to level run alongside many other smaller graphical adjustments. Suggested by @clouddealer on our discord server.

Revamped purgatory

Many of purgatory's rooms have been greatly improved with more props and smoother lighting.

Added more rooms to level 19

Added a couple of very rarely spawning rooms like a room chaulk full of vents. Suggested by @LunanightZ on our discord server.

Reduced the amount of entities in level 188

Now there are four entities on the level instead of an absolute entity spam. This really does help the atmosphere.

Added Gatchi's chip factory

This factory uses a very suspicious device called a "potatinator" to chop potatos into chips. Made in honor of @gatchi13 on our discord server.

Added Tired Crusader's skin insurance

There is now a sign for "Tired Crusader Skin Insurance" on the skin insurance billboard in levels 9/11. Made in honor of @tired_crusader on our discord server.

Added another Tiny to level 7

Sometimes people were avoiding Tiny altogether while in level 7. This is now fixed by adding another Tiny to the alternate path.

Changed air horn noise

It's now much louder and "deep fried" instead of the wimpy air horn previously.

RAPID FIRE BUGFIXES/ADJUSTMENTS:

Added scrap metal to level 7

Increased Burster speed

Lowered level 1's ceiling

Added an entity to level 25

Improved level 5 buffalo collision

Removed night vision from level 6 part 1

Nerfed the G28 rifle

Added scatter meshes to many more levels

Fixed level 2 smiler note collision

Fixed wretch sound after death

Fixed spelling of beef in level 2's sandbox cylinder

Fixed level 1 copier clipping

Fixed level 1 floating paper

Improved the Metro

Fixed the teleporting window clipping

Chris' son "listed" typo

BNTG base storage sign no longer clips with trims

Optimized level 188

Fixed shack storage voice hitboxes

Optimized the backrooms bakery on level 1

Removed AK in level 1 lounge

Fixed frontrooms computer shop bug

Made manila room paper grabbable

Added level -2 starting parkour

Optimized level 11, it still isn't perfect though

Fixed clipping text in the notes section of the notebook

You can now longer see the pitfalls house from the halls

Fixed the size of the pitfalls house

Got rid of pitfalls ak rifle

Fixed drill hand-hold

Drill now breaks open common crates

Removed level 4 recipe paper

Turned up tape recorder tapes

Fixed m11 hand-hold

Fixed deagle hand-hold