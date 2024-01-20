 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Azarine Heart update for 20 January 2024

Alpha 1.4.8 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 13224410 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everybody! A big update this time; I hope you all enjoy some of the new QOL features added through this build.
Let's go over the first one:

640x480

A resolution change! I've received a few complaints about the 544 x 416 native resolution, and now the game will naturally render in 640 x 480. However, the use of the F5 for windowed and F6 for full screen keys still will work on this build going forward. As such, many picture files and icons have been resized as well.

Cast Time Reduced

Magic and weapon skills have had their stats altered drastically. This is to reduce the lag that many of these skills produced on cast, which is now fixed in this patch. Spells and weapon arts now feel a lot better to play without a "cast wait" before the graphic would render.

Journal Text

Many of you have probably noticed the odd text wrapping in the quest journal entries; but not anymore! As of right now, half of all quest journal entries have had their entries rewritten and respaced in the quest log. Now they are much more readable and descriptive; and along with the new Notebook system, you should be able to find areas and people much easier. However, half of them still need to be reworked.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2157291 Depot 2157291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link