Alpha 1.4.8 Patch

Hello everybody! A big update this time; I hope you all enjoy some of the new QOL features added through this build.

Let's go over the first one:

640x480

A resolution change! I've received a few complaints about the 544 x 416 native resolution, and now the game will naturally render in 640 x 480. However, the use of the F5 for windowed and F6 for full screen keys still will work on this build going forward. As such, many picture files and icons have been resized as well.

Cast Time Reduced

Magic and weapon skills have had their stats altered drastically. This is to reduce the lag that many of these skills produced on cast, which is now fixed in this patch. Spells and weapon arts now feel a lot better to play without a "cast wait" before the graphic would render.

Journal Text

Many of you have probably noticed the odd text wrapping in the quest journal entries; but not anymore! As of right now, half of all quest journal entries have had their entries rewritten and respaced in the quest log. Now they are much more readable and descriptive; and along with the new Notebook system, you should be able to find areas and people much easier. However, half of them still need to be reworked.