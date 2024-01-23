 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide update for 23 January 2024

Hotfix #30

Share · View all patches · Build 13224397 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Devoted Rejects,

Happy 2024!

We are currently gearing up for the coming year, and kicking things off with Hotfix #30.

Please find the notes below:

  • Fixed a crash which could happen when trying to display information of a player which was still entering the Mourningstar.

  • Fixed an issue where enemies that weren't aimed at could be hit by fully automatic weapons while aiming down sights and using a gamepad.

  • Fixed an issue where the Agripinaa Mk XIV Quickdraw Stub Revolver did not display any information under the "Reload Speed" stat when inspecting the weapon.

Dev note: The issue was only affecting the UI; the Reload Speed was correctly modified by the stat.

  • Fixed an issue where Poxbursters could fail to be staggered by a Psyker Force Sword push-attack if hit at the very outer edge of the attack effective range.

  • Fixed an issue where hair was incorrectly removed when equipping the Psyker "Deimos MK VIA Rebreather" and "Deimos MK VId Rebreather" head gear cosmetics.

  • Fixed an issue where music failed to play during the Monstrosity attack in the end event of the Consignment Yard HL-17-36 mission.

  • Fixed various uncommon crashes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1361211 Depot 1361211
  • Loading history…
Depot 1361213 Depot 1361213
  • Loading history…
Depot 1361214 Depot 1361214
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link