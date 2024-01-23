Share · View all patches · Build 13224397 · Last edited 23 January 2024 – 13:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Devoted Rejects,

Happy 2024!

We are currently gearing up for the coming year, and kicking things off with Hotfix #30.

Please find the notes below:

Fixed a crash which could happen when trying to display information of a player which was still entering the Mourningstar.

Fixed an issue where enemies that weren't aimed at could be hit by fully automatic weapons while aiming down sights and using a gamepad.

Fixed an issue where the Agripinaa Mk XIV Quickdraw Stub Revolver did not display any information under the "Reload Speed" stat when inspecting the weapon.

Dev note: The issue was only affecting the UI; the Reload Speed was correctly modified by the stat.