Patch Notes - January 20th 2024

changelog
- Tweak siege notifications
- Tweak possessed unit two handed attacks to be less stiff
- Tweak battle intro title length
- Change main menu scene
- Change quick battle menu logic
- Add camera rotation controls to faction editor (Hold RMB)
- Add light rotation controls to faction editor (Hold MMB)
- Add varied horse colors to mounted possessed units and commanders
- Remove awkward sprint camera shake when sprinting with sidearm
- Fix ailettes rigging
- Fix bald spots on short scruffy hairstyle
- Fix stutter related to file reading in main menu
- Fix crossbow bolts not sticking to shields properly
- Fix arrows ignoring shields of chainmail units completely
