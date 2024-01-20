 Skip to content

Voor de kroon update for 20 January 2024

Patch Notes - January 20th 2024

Build 13224373

  • Tweak siege notifications
  • Tweak possessed unit two handed attacks to be less stiff
  • Tweak battle intro title length
  • Change main menu scene
  • Change quick battle menu logic
  • Add camera rotation controls to faction editor (Hold RMB)
  • Add light rotation controls to faction editor (Hold MMB)
  • Add varied horse colors to mounted possessed units and commanders
  • Remove awkward sprint camera shake when sprinting with sidearm
  • Fix ailettes rigging
  • Fix bald spots on short scruffy hairstyle
  • Fix stutter related to file reading in main menu
  • Fix crossbow bolts not sticking to shields properly
  • Fix arrows ignoring shields of chainmail units completely

