Disaster Golf is live... Now!

Hello Archaeopteryx Annihilators,

Welcome to the chaotic world of Disaster Golf! Fling your ball across the map with any disaster you choose (though you might not get that far using Wind or Sandstorm), and avoid the hungry hippos along the way.

It has been a long time coming, but Disaster Golf is finally out. From a year of development as a university capstone project and almost two years after, its been a long and crazy ride. Thank you to everyone who helped and showed us support on the path to this historical, world-changing moment (yes, we will be naming specific names a bit later, you can't escape). Coming into this, we never expected to be launching a full game, and having a publisher on top is even more unbelievable. VoxPop has been incredibly helpful in navigating the waters of marketing, and has made the process of getting the last mile in a whole lot smoother.

Our favorite things about the game have to be to be Fred, Fred, and Fred. In that order specifically. In all seriousness, we put a ton of time and effort into creating a zany, chaotic world to play in, and we hope that you find it just as crazy as we do. The disasters offer a lot of room to explore; we can't wait to see what combinations y'all come up with! Use those combinations, and other tricks you pick up, to climb the leaderboard and claim that top spot.

A massive thank you (see, told ya you can't escape) to everyone who helped make Disaster Golf possible along the way! Including (but not limited to) our capstone team members, professors, VoxPop peeps, and others who know who they are. There are too many of you to list in a single blog post, so here is a link with all your names on it! Also don't forget to check the credits of the game - everyone there played a massive role in the creation of this earth-shattering masterpiece.

With the most sincerity possible,

Happy golfing!