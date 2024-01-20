 Skip to content

Kebab Chefs! - Restaurant Simulator update for 20 January 2024

Hotfix 0.2 (Juan Hot)

Build 13224164 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed customer reactions not showing on other clients
  • Fixed customers spawns directly to tables
  • Fixed customers duping plates
  • Fixed Gourmets doesn't sit
  • Fixed UI problems 2k+ resolutions

