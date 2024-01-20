- Fixed customer reactions not showing on other clients
- Fixed customers spawns directly to tables
- Fixed customers duping plates
- Fixed Gourmets doesn't sit
- Fixed UI problems 2k+ resolutions
Kebab Chefs! - Restaurant Simulator update for 20 January 2024
Hotfix 0.2 (Juan Hot)
