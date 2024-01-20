 Skip to content

Rising Lords update for 20 January 2024

1.0.1.488 (January 20) Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.1.488 (January 20)

Fixes:

  • fixed a few issues with savegames that some users had and added a warning not to end the game during saving/processing.
  • fixed tutorial getting stuck in battle when taking more units than advised
  • fixed 'health' tool-tip locking in Polish
  • fixed a potential building/farming crash during AI turn
  • fixed tokens / workplaces not respecting 'blocking' gui elements, such as event cards
  • fixed battle zoom for gamepads.
  • added a new file to allow pre-release chapter 1/2 savegames to continue to the new chapters
  • fixed japanese language crash on upgrade radials
  • fixed 'pickup' hint cards showing in turn 2 of tutorial instead of turn 1
  • fixed a potential problem in Mission 3 that lead to a defeat once one of the regions was lost
  • fixed a potential problem in Mission 3 that lead to a rebellion in Havenhands counties

Changes:

  • Added language support to the battle meter.
  • Modified battle card cycling with gamepad to be with triggers and not the bumpers.
  • Modified gamepad battle hints to not show when displaying battle information boxes.
  • Added battle zoom gamepad hint.
  • intro video now respects music & master volume settings
  • Added hot keys to end round (F4 or End).

