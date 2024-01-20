1.0.1.488 (January 20) Hotfix

1.0.1.488 (January 20)
Fixes:
- fixed a few issues with savegames that some users had and added a warning not to end the game during saving/processing.
- fixed tutorial getting stuck in battle when taking more units than advised
- fixed 'health' tool-tip locking in Polish
- fixed a potential building/farming crash during AI turn
- fixed tokens / workplaces not respecting 'blocking' gui elements, such as event cards
- fixed battle zoom for gamepads.
- added a new file to allow pre-release chapter 1/2 savegames to continue to the new chapters
- fixed japanese language crash on upgrade radials
- fixed 'pickup' hint cards showing in turn 2 of tutorial instead of turn 1
- fixed a potential problem in Mission 3 that lead to a defeat once one of the regions was lost
- fixed a potential problem in Mission 3 that lead to a rebellion in Havenhands counties
Changes:
- Added language support to the battle meter.
- Modified battle card cycling with gamepad to be with triggers and not the bumpers.
- Modified gamepad battle hints to not show when displaying battle information boxes.
- Added battle zoom gamepad hint.
- intro video now respects music & master volume settings
- Added hot keys to end round (F4 or End).
