Patch Notes: Version 1.22

(I understand that some people, particularly on steam deck, are having performance issues in certain scenes with lots of atmospheric effects - nightfall and sunset act 3 - I'll be adding scaling options for those effects to the options menu in another patch sometime soon. For now I have adjusted the snow effect to hopefully improve things without affecting the visual impact).

Version 1.22

The laser sword now drops a handle upon death, instead of a normal sword.

Adjusted the dropping sound effect to prevent it from not playing sometimes.

Disabled the 'AI-only' Extra in Scenario Mode for now. It wasn't designed for that mode and its inclusion was an oversight that causes issues.

Zombie players can now bite zombie enemies, and vice versa.

Added an invisible barrier to the far edge of Town Act 2, preventing rare cases of infighting enemies chasing eachother off-stage and preventing progress (sorry Xanafied).

Spaced out the final enemies in Town Act 2 slightly to prevent them bunching up.

Slighty reduced the volume of snow in Sunset Act 3.

Added more aggressive culling to the snow. This should help performance a bit on some systems without affecting the visuals. I'll add more options for scaling this later.

Added some experimental culling to the smoke effects. May or may not improve performance.

Fixed gamepad inputs not registering in 'Manual Round Restart' mode when the player is dead.

Fixed various issues related to 'Manual Round Restart'.

Fixed player zombies not absorbing blows in Scenario Mode.

Fixed AI zombies attacking player zombies from out of range.

Right clicking the mouse in the main menu will unhide the cursor. This is an accessibility feature that was requested.

The boss stare-off cinematic will now only trigger if the player and boss are facing eachother.

Fixed keyboard controls showing the wrong 'exit' key when the tutorial finishes.