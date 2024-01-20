Revamped Layout System

Layout System
You can now connect multiple rooms together to create a layout!
- To make a connection, select a wall and drag the Edge Bar to another wall or corner. The Edge Bar will turn blue when connecting to an existing corner, and will be teal when connecting to the middle of another wall.
- Updated the following sample layouts to showcase the new system: Modern House, Villa, Interior Living
- The save format has changed. Saved layouts from before the change will still load in the game, and will be converted to the new system.
Other Changes
- Removed the angle indicator. It was often not useful because both walls forming the angle were misaligned.
